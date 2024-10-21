Willdan Selected as City of Palmdale’s Consultant for New Innovation and Smart City Program

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it has been selected as the City of Palmdale’s consultant to lead a new program focusing on innovative solutions and smart city development. With this three-year contract, Willdan will help the City’s staff develop scopes and identify funding or revenue sources for alternative technology and innovative energy projects that address key infrastructure challenges. This program fosters applying, testing, and evaluating new ideas in real environments. Potential projects include enhancements for energy technologies, public safety smart technology, connectivity, health and safety, mobility, alternative energy, complex development, and water.

"The City of Palmdale is building a future for residents that honors small-town values while also providing innovation as we grow,” said Austin Bishop, Mayor for the City of Palmdale. "We’re in the process of choosing partners who can help define and support our vision while responsibly delivering the most with each tax dollar. Willdan’s broad experience in energy and municipal services represented the best value to the City and the future of our residents.”

"We’re pleased to partner with a city that is dedicated to becoming a leader in sustainability,” said Mike Bieber, Willdan’s CEO. "This contract allows our team to leverage our knowledge of working with cities and municipal infrastructure for more than 60 years. Our expertise in economic development, implementation, energy, engineering, and advanced technologies will support comprehensive projects that are both visionary and financially practical.”

About the City of Palmdale

The City of Palmdale, with nearly 165,000 residents, sits perfectly nestled in the Antelope Valley against the picturesque backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains. Our community thrives on its forward-thinking and innovative ethos, driving progress across multiple sectors, from transportation to aerospace to public safety. Families enjoy Palmdale’s excellent schools, affordable housing, abundant recreational opportunities, diverse local culture and welcoming atmosphere, all within reach of the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Despite its urban proximity, Palmdale retains its identity as a desert oasis, boasting stunning landscapes, native Joshua trees and over 300 days of sunshine each year. Explore our possibilities at www.CityofPalmdaleCA.gov.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan’s website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 29, 2023. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

