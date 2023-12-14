Willdan Selected to Help Decarbonize a National Health Care Provider’s Portfolio

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that a national health care provider has selected Willdan to help implement strategies to reach their 2050 decarbonization goals for more than 1,000 buildings. This initiative targets reductions in natural gas usage in domestic hot water, HVAC, sterilization systems, and central utility plants in hospitals and medical office buildings. By making use of available federal, state, and local incentives, Willdan will develop and execute on-site natural gas reduction strategies that meet the national health care provider’s financial screening criteria.

"Willdan’s experts have implemented key decarbonization strategies and engineering support for public agencies and cities across the country,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s CEO and Chairman. "We look forward to providing our expertise to health care campuses as more of them prioritize a reduction in carbon emissions.”

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

