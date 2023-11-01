01.11.2023 21:34:17

Williams Cos. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $653 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $599 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $547 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.2% to $2.56 billion from $3.02 billion last year.

Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $653 Mln. vs. $599 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.54 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q3): $2.56 Bln vs. $3.02 Bln last year.

