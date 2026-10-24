24.10.2026 07:28:20

Windward Bio Group Files For U.S. IPO

(RTTNews) - Windward Bio Group AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing ultra-long-acting antibody medicines for serious respiratory and dermatologic diseases, has filed for an initial public offering in the United States.

In a regulatory filing, the Basel, Switzerland-based company disclosed plans to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "WWB." However, Windward Bio has not yet revealed the number of shares it plans to offer or the expected price range for the IPO.

Since its founding in 2024, Windward Bio has raised up to $365 million through equity financings backed by several leading global healthcare investors, including OrbiMed, Novo Holdings, SR One, Omega Funds, Blue Owl Healthcare Opportunities and RTW Investments.

Windward Bio is developing a portfolio of ultra-long-acting antibody therapies targeting conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and atopic dermatitis. The company operates from its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and maintains operations in the United States.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:27 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05:07 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen