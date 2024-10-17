WisdomTree Announces Say Platform for Third Quarter 2024 Earnings is Live

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, announced today that Say, a stockholder Q&A platform, is live and ready to be used in advance of its upcoming third quarter earnings call on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

As a public company, WisdomTree believes in the importance of transparency with its stockholders, regardless of their size and economic stake. To help facilitate these connections and enhance engagement, verified stockholders of WisdomTree, Inc. can submit questions to management via Say Connect. To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform HERE. Questions can be submitted through 9:00 a.m. ET on October 24, 2024.

WisdomTree will respond to select questions from investors during the live Q3 2024 earnings call webcast. A link to the webcast is posted on WisdomTree’s investor relations website HERE.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime® and institutional platform, WisdomTree Connect™.*

*The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services and WisdomTree Connect institutional platform are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com, the WisdomTree Prime mobile app or https://www.wisdomtreeconnect.com for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $112.7 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree, WisdomTree Connect and WisdomTree Prime, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through the WisdomTree Prime app and WisdomTree Connect are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

