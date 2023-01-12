12.01.2023 13:00:00

WisdomTree Reports Monthly Metrics for December 2022

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today released monthly metrics for December 2022, including assets under management (AUM) and flow data by asset class.

Key Highlights:

  • 2022 net inflows over $12 billion, nearly 16% firm-wide organic growth, with net inflows in 7 of its 8 major product categories during the year.
  • Q4 net inflows over $5 billion, WisdomTree’s best quarter since 2015.
  • Nine consecutive quarters of net inflows with record year-end AUM of nearly $82 billion.
  • U.S. Equity products have generated net inflows in 30 of the prior 31 months, including $472 million in December and $3.3 billion of net inflows for the full year – a 14% pace of organic growth in 2022.
  • WisdomTree announced nine new blockchain-enabled funds effective with the SEC, bringing the total to ten effective digital funds. These funds are in addition to the dollar and gold tokens that the firm is making available through WisdomTree PrimeTM.

As of December 31, 2022

AUM Rollforward
($ in millions)

Annualized Flow Rate

 

MTD

QTD

YTD

MTD

QTD

YTD

Beginning of Period Total AUM

$80,734

 

$70,880

 

$77,451

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Net Flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Equity

$472

 

$1,021

 

$3,344

 

22.3%

 

19.3%

 

14.0%

International Dev. Mkt Equity

($114)

 

$40

 

$101

 

(12.6%)

 

1.7%

 

0.8%

Emerging Market Equity

($7)

 

($53)

 

$28

 

(0.9%)

 

(2.8%)

 

0.3%

Fixed Income

$703

 

$3,392

 

$11,300

 

56.9%

 

115.1%

 

259.6%

Commodity & Currency

$1,113

 

$796

 

($2,911)

 

64.4%

 

16.1%

 

(11.8%)

Alternatives

$16

 

$12

 

$92

 

63.6%

 

16.2%

 

35.1%

Cryptocurrency

($7)

 

($4)

 

$36

 

(54.9%)

 

(9.3%)

 

10.1%

Leveraged & Inverse

($15)

 

$59

 

$192

 

(10.4%)

 

15.3%

 

10.8%

Total Net Flows

$2,162

 

$5,264

 

$12,181

 

31.5%

 

29.5%

 

15.7%

Market Move

($910)

 

$5,842

 

($7,646)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Total AUM

$81,986

 

$81,986

 

$81,986

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Total AUM

$81,238

 

$77,654

 

$76,992

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blended Total Average Fee Rate

 

 

36 bps

 

38 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: ir.wisdomtree.com

 

Please visit ir.wisdomtree.com for downloadable spreadsheets containing detailed AUM and flow data by asset class and fund broken out by daily, monthly, quarterly and annual timeframes.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. We empower investors to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $83.8 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on Twitter at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of "forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our ability to successfully implement our digital assets strategy, including WisdomTree Prime™, and achieve its objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on WisdomTree’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside WisdomTree’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. WisdomTree does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

Category: Business Update

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wisdomtree Investments Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wisdomtree Investments Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Wisdomtree Investments Inc 5,25 -1,06% Wisdomtree Investments Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen