|
13.10.2024 13:15:00
With Shares Surging on Talk of a Buyout, Is GXO Logistics a Buy?
GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) was spun off from XPO (NYSE: XPO) in 2021 with a lot of promise and bright prospects. The company was created as the world's largest independent, pure-play contract logistics company with close to 1,000 warehouses in North America and Europe. Separating from XPO, the argument went, would allow the company to focus on acquisitions that best serve its own goals and use debt and equity compensation to advance the business.In early 2023, GXO announced a set of bold goals, including 8%-12% organic compound annual revenue growth through 2027, and a 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) through the same year, showing the company expects to grow rapidly.In a challenging logistics environment, GXO has largely executed well, and the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions. However, the stock has been mostly stuck in neutral, trading at roughly the same price it was at the spinoff.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GXO Logistics Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|GNW-Adhoc: GXO meldet Ergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2024 (dpa-AFX)
|
05.08.24
|Ausblick: GXO Logistics präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: GXO Logistics präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
09.05.24
|GNW-Adhoc: GXO meldet Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2024 (dpa-AFX)
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: GXO Logistics zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.24
|GNW-Adhoc: GXO Logistics veröffentlicht vorläufige Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2024 (dpa-AFX)
|
22.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: GXO Logistics veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu GXO Logistics Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GXO Logistics Inc Registered Shs When Issued
|52,50
|-0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.