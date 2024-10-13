13.10.2024 13:15:00

With Shares Surging on Talk of a Buyout, Is GXO Logistics a Buy?

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) was spun off from XPO (NYSE: XPO) in 2021 with a lot of promise and bright prospects. The company was created as the world's largest independent, pure-play contract logistics company with close to 1,000 warehouses in North America and Europe. Separating from XPO, the argument went, would allow the company to focus on acquisitions that best serve its own goals and use debt and equity compensation to advance the business.In early 2023, GXO announced a set of bold goals, including 8%-12% organic compound annual revenue growth through 2027, and a 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) through the same year, showing the company expects to grow rapidly.In a challenging logistics environment, GXO has largely executed well, and the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions. However, the stock has been mostly stuck in neutral, trading at roughly the same price it was at the spinoff.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

