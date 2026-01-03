Berkshir a Aktie

Berkshir a

WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

03.01.2026 01:41:06

With Warren Buffett No Longer CEO at Berkshire Hathaway, Greg Abel Will Likely Call the Shots on the Conglomerate's Biggest Investment Decisions

Famed investor Warren Buffett spent six decades turning Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B)(NYSE: BRK.A) into something rare: a collection of durable businesses tied together by one central job -- capital allocation.Now that Buffett is no longer CEO, that job is moving into Greg Abel's hands. And Abel will undoubtedly be under the microscope, because Berkshire's next decade of returns will likely depend less on operational execution and more on how its cash gets deployed. After all, the conglomerate has a lot of cash (we're talking hundreds of billions of dollars).But who will be making the biggest capital allocation decisions at Berkshire? Will it be Abel or someone else?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
