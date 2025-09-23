Worthington Industries Aktie
WKN: 870882 / ISIN: US9818111026
|
24.09.2025 01:10:54
Worthington Enterprises Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Worthington Enterprises Inc. (WOR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $34.82 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $24.01 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Worthington Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.25 million or $0.74 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $303.71 million from $257.31 million last year.
Worthington Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $34.82 Mln. vs. $24.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $303.71 Mln vs. $257.31 Mln last year.
