|
12.01.2024 02:05:10
Wyndham Hotels Confirms Receipt Of FTC Second Request For Choice's Unsolicited Hostile Offer
(RTTNews) - Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) confirmed receipt of a 'Second Request' from the Federal Trade Commission in connection with Choice Hotels International Inc.'s (CHH) unsolicited proposed acquisition of Wyndham.
Wyndham Hotels said from the beginning, the company has consistently stated that the transaction would be subject to an FTC Second Request. Choice, on the other hand, continues to ignore the significant risk this poses to Wyndham's shareholders, and mischaracterize how the FTC will define the relevant market. The protracted review process - with an unpredictable timeline and outcome - would substantially reduce the value of Choice's offer and disrupt Wyndham's business.
Wyndham Hotels noted that the Second Request, which is issued in only around 1% of deals reviewed by the FTC, marks the start of a complex, lengthy process as both parties provide the FTC with the terabytes of data and documents it has requested, with an uncertain outcome and no guarantee of closing.
Wyndham said it will comply fully with the FTC's Second Request as required by law. The effect of the Second Request is to extend the 30-day waiting period imposed by the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.
In December 2023, Choice Hotels International commenced an exchange offer to acquire Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in order to present its compelling proposal directly to Wyndham shareholders.
The exchange offer comprised of $49.50 in cash and 0.324 shares of Choice common stock per Wyndham share, representing a value of $40.50 based on Choice's trading price as of October 16, 2023, the day prior to Choice's first public offer.
Choice made a proposal privately to Wyndham on November 14, 2023, and offered Wyndham two seats on the combined company's board. But Wyndham publicly rejected the proposed terms on November 21, 2023.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Choice Hotels International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.23
|Ausblick: Choice Hotels International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Choice Hotels International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.23
|Ausblick: Choice Hotels International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Choice Hotels International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.23
|Ausblick: Choice Hotels International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Choice Hotels International legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.23
|Ausblick: Choice Hotels International gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.22
|Ausblick: Choice Hotels International legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Choice Hotels International Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Choice Hotels International Inc.
|106,00
|-0,93%
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Registered Shs When Issued
|80,23
|-0,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBeginn der Berichtssaison: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Dow letztlich im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freitag aufwärts. An der Wall Street hielten sich die Anleger zurück. An den asiatischen Börsen waren im Freitagshandel unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.