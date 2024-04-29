X4 Pharma's XOLREMDI Capsules Gets FDA Approval To Treat WHIM Syndrome

(RTTNews) - X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR), focused on rare diseases of the immune system, announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has approved XOLREMDI (mavorixafor) capsules for use in patients 12 years of age and older with WHIM syndrome (warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections and myelokathexis).

WHIM syndrome is a rare, combined primary immunodeficiency and chronic neutropenic disorder caused by CXCR4 pathway dysfunction.

the company noted that XOLREMDI, a selective CXC chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) antagonist, is the first therapy specifically indicated in patients with WHIM syndrome.

The company noted that XOLREMDI will be commercially available in the U.S. through X4's specialty pharmacy partner PANTHERx Rare.

The FDA approval of XOLREMDI was based on results of the pivotal, 4WHIM Phase 3 clinical trial, a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 52-week multicenter study that evaluated the efficacy and safety of XOLREMDI in 31 people aged 12 years and older diagnosed with WHIM syndrome.

The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to mavorixafor in WHIM syndrome and evaluated the New Drug Application (NDA) under Priority Review.

Paula Ragan, President and Chief Executive Officer of X4 Pharma, said, "The approval of XOLREMDI is a transformational milestone both for X4 and, more importantly, for the WHIM syndrome community. We are incredibly grateful to the people living with WHIM syndrome, their families, and the investigators who took part in our clinical program, to U.S. regulators for their continued focus on rare-disease treatment development, and to our dedicated employees for making this targeted breakthrough therapy a reality."

