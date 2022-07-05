XCEL Energy Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review second quarter 2022 financial results. Earnings will be released prior to the opening of trading.

The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference ID number.

US Dial-In: 800-289-0720

International Dial-In: 400-613-7957

Conference ID: 4087867

The conference call will also be simultaneously broadcast and archived on our website, along with an MP3 download, at the following location:

http://www.xcelenergy.com

Under Company, select: Investors

If you are unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 12:00 p.m. on July 28 through 12:00 p.m. on July 31, Central Time.

Replay Numbers

US Dial-In: 888-203-1112

International Dial-In: 719-457-0820

Replay Passcode: 4087867

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

