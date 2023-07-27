|
27.07.2023 14:01:00
Xencor to Host Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on August 3, 2023
Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced it will release second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
Xencor management will host a webcast and conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.
The live webcast may be accessed through "Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, located at investors.xencor.com. A recording will be available for at least 30 days.
About Xencor, Inc.
Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and three XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor's XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a protein's structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.
