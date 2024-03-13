Xerox Sells Its Operations In Argentina And Chile To Grupo Datco

(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings (XRX) said it has sold its operations in Argentina and Chile to Grupo Datco, a technologies and fiber optic network services provider in Latin America. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Following the transfer of ownership, the new companies will operate as independent entities. Grupo Datco will continue to service Xerox devices previously sold in Argentina and Chile and will become the exclusive partner for Xerox in the markets.

Xerox noted that it has a successful and well-established partner-led business and will continue to uphold its brand presence in the region through its network of partners.