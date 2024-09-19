19.09.2024 16:02:34

Xiao-I Renews Contract With Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial

(RTTNews) - Artificial intelligence company Xiao-I Corp. (AIXI) Thursday announced the renewal of its contract with Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Since 2021, Xiao-I has provided Yili with AI solutions, including an intelligent voice customer service platform. The upgraded platform, built on Xiao-I's Hua Zang large language model (LLM), enhances Yili's ability to respond to the vast number of customer inquiries efficiently across its diverse product lines, which include dairy products, beverages, and packaged water.

Hui Yuan, CEO of Xiao-I Corporation, commented: "We are proud to continue our collaboration with Yili, a leader in the global dairy industry. Yili is the largest dairy company in China with the most comprehensive range of products, ranked among the top five dairy companies globally. This partnership has grown stronger over the years, driven by mutual trust and innovation. With Yili's business model shift from its AI-driven customer service platform to a subscription-based model, we are able to further expand our offerings to Yili and continue delivering AI-driven solutions that support Yili's mission of providing world-class products."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu XIAO-I corporation American Depository Share Repr 1-3 Shmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu XIAO-I corporation American Depository Share Repr 1-3 Shmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen