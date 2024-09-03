Xlife Sciences AG Completes Strategic Review Process by Q3 2024

Zurich, 3rd of September 2024 : Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today announced that the Board of Directors has completed the strategic review and, as of September 2, 2024, has tasked management with implementing the process. The shareholders will be informed of the next steps by September 30, 2024, at the latest.

The size and diversity of the portfolio, along with the variety of possible deal structures, significantly influenced the timeline of the process. Xlife Sciences AG extends its gratitude to all external partners for their support and valuable contributions to this important milestone.

David L. Deck, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Xlife Sciences AG, commented: «The strategy identified as a result of intensive analysis and consultations represents the best option to ensure the company's long-term success and value creation. The Board is confident that this path offers the greatest potential for the future of Xlife Sciences.»

