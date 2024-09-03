03.09.2024 07:00:20

Xlife Sciences AG Completes Strategic Review Process by Q3 2024

03-Sep-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 3rd of September 2024: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today announced that the Board of Directors has completed the strategic review and, as of September 2, 2024, has tasked management with implementing the process. The shareholders will be informed of the next steps by September 30, 2024, at the latest.

The size and diversity of the portfolio, along with the variety of possible deal structures, significantly influenced the timeline of the process. Xlife Sciences AG extends its gratitude to all external partners for their support and valuable contributions to this important milestone.

David L. Deck, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Xlife Sciences AG, commented: «The strategy identified as a result of intensive analysis and consultations represents the best option to ensure the company's long-term success and value creation. The Board is confident that this path offers the greatest potential for the future of Xlife Sciences.»

 

Financial calendar

Half-Year Report 2024 19 September 2024

Contact  
Information for investors and journalists: Xlife Sciences AG, Dr. Dennis Fink, dennis.fink@xlifesciences.ch

Xlife Sciences AG, 
Talacker 35, 
8001 Zurich, 
Switzerland,
Phone +41 44 385 84 60
info@xlifesciences.ch, www.xlifesciences.ch
Commercial Register Zurich CHE-330.279.788 
Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange


