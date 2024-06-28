Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Xlife Sciences AG: Successful General Assembly and New Trading Hours on the Sparks Segment of SIX



28.06.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST



Zurich, 28th of June 2024: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS), a leading company in the development and commercialization of technologies and therapies in the life sciences sector, successfully held its annual general meeting on June 28, 2024, in Zurich. A total of 3'059’977 voting shares, representing 53.65% of the total share capital, were represented at the meeting. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved. David L. Deck, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Xlife Sciences AG, commented: «We thank all our valued shareholders for their trust. Looking back on the past financial year, we were able to achieve significant milestones. I would also like to thank all the project companies and the Xlife Sciences team for their tireless efforts.» Oliver R. Baumann, CEO and member of the Board of Directors, added: «The board, the management team, and all employees of our 25 project companies remain committed to creating value for all stakeholders of Xlife Sciences AG. The progress we have made in the first half of 2024 includes, among other things, the commercialization of the AI-powered software «Prostate.Carcinoma.ai» for radiology (FUSE-AI GmbH), the strategic merger between palleos healthcare GmbH and OCT Clinical GmbH, and the expansion of cooperation with the Department of Health of Abu Dhabi, as well as partnerships with Thermo Fisher Scientific and Masdar City.» We are also pleased to inform you that SIX Swiss Exchange AG will normalize trading hours in the «Sparks» trading segment starting July 1, 2024. This will allow our shareholders to trade from 9:00 AM to 5:20 PM (CET), with a closing auction from 5:20 PM to 5:30 PM (CET) and subsequent trading at the closing price until 5:40 PM (CET). This adjustment aims to optimize trading activities and especially facilitate entry for institutional investors. Further details can be found in SIX Swiss Exchange Notice No. 17/2024. Financial calendar Half-Year Report 2024 19 September 2024 Xlife Sciences AG,

Talacker 35,

8001 Zurich,

Switzerland,

Phone +41 44 385 84 60

info@xlifesciences.ch, www.xlifesciences.ch,

Commercial Register Zurich CHE-330.279.788

Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange Contact

Information for investors and journalists: Xlife Sciences AG, Dr. Dennis Fink, dennis.fink@xlifesciences.ch About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)



Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch Disclaimer



Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

