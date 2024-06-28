|
28.06.2024 18:00:10
Xlife Sciences AG: Successful General Assembly and New Trading Hours on the Sparks Segment of SIX
|
Xlife Sciences AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Zurich, 28th of June 2024: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS), a leading company in the development and commercialization of technologies and therapies in the life sciences sector, successfully held its annual general meeting on June 28, 2024, in Zurich. A total of 3'059’977 voting shares, representing 53.65% of the total share capital, were represented at the meeting. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved.
David L. Deck, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Xlife Sciences AG, commented: «We thank all our valued shareholders for their trust. Looking back on the past financial year, we were able to achieve significant milestones. I would also like to thank all the project companies and the Xlife Sciences team for their tireless efforts.»
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO and member of the Board of Directors, added: «The board, the management team, and all employees of our 25 project companies remain committed to creating value for all stakeholders of Xlife Sciences AG. The progress we have made in the first half of 2024 includes, among other things, the commercialization of the AI-powered software «Prostate.Carcinoma.ai» for radiology (FUSE-AI GmbH), the strategic merger between palleos healthcare GmbH and OCT Clinical GmbH, and the expansion of cooperation with the Department of Health of Abu Dhabi, as well as partnerships with Thermo Fisher Scientific and Masdar City.»
We are also pleased to inform you that SIX Swiss Exchange AG will normalize trading hours in the «Sparks» trading segment starting July 1, 2024. This will allow our shareholders to trade from 9:00 AM to 5:20 PM (CET), with a closing auction from 5:20 PM to 5:30 PM (CET) and subsequent trading at the closing price until 5:40 PM (CET). This adjustment aims to optimize trading activities and especially facilitate entry for institutional investors. Further details can be found in SIX Swiss Exchange Notice No. 17/2024.
Financial calendar
Xlife Sciences AG,
Contact
About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)
Disclaimer
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Xlife Sciences AG
|Talacker 35
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 385 84 60
|E-mail:
|info@xlifesciences.ch
|Internet:
|www.xlifesciences.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0461929603
|Valor:
|A2PK6Z
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1936159
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1936159 28.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Xlife Sciences AGmehr Nachrichten
|
28.06.24
|Xlife Sciences AG: Successful General Assembly and New Trading Hours on the Sparks Segment of SIX (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|Xlife Sciences AG: Erfolgreiche Generalversammlung und neue Handelszeiten am Sparks-Segment der SIX (EQS Group)
|
26.06.24
|Xlife Sciences AG meldet Erfolg in der Leberdiagnostik – x-nuclear diagnostics GmbH erreicht Marktreife (EQS Group)
|
26.06.24
|Xlife Sciences AG Reports Success in Liver Diagnostics – x-nuclear diagnostics GmbH Achieves Market Readiness (EQS Group)
|
25.06.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SPI beendet die Sitzung weit in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.24
|SPI aktuell: SPI zum Ende des Montagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.24
|SPI aktuell: SPI verbucht am Montagnachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
14.06.24
|SPI-Wert Xlife Sciences-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Xlife Sciences von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Xlife Sciences AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Xlife Sciences AG
|29,60
|-0,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging mit kleinen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende. Der DAX präsentierte sich am Freitag wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.