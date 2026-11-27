On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 16, 2026, XP (NASDAQ:XP) announced a new BRL 1.5 billion share buyback program and declared BRL 1.3 billion in dividends. Total client assets expanded to BRL 2.2 trillion as the business diversified its revenue sources into corporate banking and global product offerings. Three things management said stand out for long-term investors.

XP completed its prior share buyback program and immediately authorized a fresh allocation while declaring direct dividend distributions. Returning capital to shareholders reduces outstanding share count and boosts earnings-per-share growth over time.

International accounts provide attractive fee structures and deepen client retention across market cycles. While one-third of clients hold an offshore account, those balances represent less than 8% of total assets under custody (AUC), leaving substantial room for balance growth.

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