Xylem Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Oppenheimer Virtual Industrial Growth Conference, May 7, 2024 – Bill Grogan, Chief Financial Officer and Kristina Lee, Director of Investor Relations, will present and participate in investor meetings.

– Bill Grogan, Chief Financial Officer and Kristina Lee, Director of Investor Relations, will present and participate in investor meetings. RBC Future of Water Conference, May 16, 2024, New York – Mike McGann, President, Measurement and Control Solutions, and Andrea van der Berg, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present and participate in investor meetings.

– Mike McGann, President, Measurement and Control Solutions, and Andrea van der Berg, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present and participate in investor meetings. Cowen Virtual Sustainability Conference, May 21, 2024 – Snehal Desai, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, and Andrea van der Berg will present and participate in investor meetings.

– Snehal Desai, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, and Andrea van der Berg will present and participate in investor meetings. Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference, June 4, 2024, Boston – Mike McGann and Andrea van der Berg will present and participate in investor meetings.

– Mike McGann and Andrea van der Berg will present and participate in investor meetings. Deutsche Bank Industrials Conference, June 5, 2024, New York – Andrea van der Berg and Michael Travers, Senior Manager of Investor Relations, will participate in investor meetings.

Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days on Xylem’s Investor Relations website at www.xylem.com/en-us/investors.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water challenges with innovation and expertise. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

Xylem uses our Investor Relations website, www.xylem.com/en-us/investors, as a means of disclosing information, which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

