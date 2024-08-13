13.08.2024 12:00:00

Xylem Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • Stifel Cross Sector Conference, Sept. 5, London – Bill Grogan, Chief Financial Officer, and Keith Buettner, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present and participate in investor meetings.
  • RBC Global Markets Conference, Sept. 24, Las Vegas - Bill Grogan, Tom Pettit, Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officer, and Keith Buettner will present and participate in investor meetings.

Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days on Xylem’s Investor Relations website at www.xylem.com/en-us/investors.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

Xylem uses our Investor Relations website, www.xylem.com/en-us/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

