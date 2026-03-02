Yatsen a Aktie

Yatsen a

WKN DE: A2QHK7 / ISIN: US9851941099

02.03.2026 11:58:56

Yatsen Reports Net Income In Q4

(RTTNews) - Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) reported net income for the fourth quarter of RMB 3.0 million compared with a net loss of RMB 378.8 million for the prior year period. Net income attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS was RMB 0.08 compared with net loss of RMB 3.98. Non-GAAP net income was RMB 41.2 million, as compared with RMB 107.0 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS was RMB 0.46 compared with RMB 0.99. Total net revenues increased by 20.1% to RMB 1.38 billion.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB 958.6 million and RMB 1.08 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 15% to 30%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Yatsen shares are down 9.9 percent to $4.02.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: ATX tiefrot -- DAX rutscht deutlich unter 25.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag mit starken Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
