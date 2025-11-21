Yeebo Announces Interim Results for FY2025/26 Profit Attributable to Owners Surged to Approximately HK$1,218 million



To Empower Industries, Promote Development, and Strive to be a Leader in the AI Compute Sector Financial Highlights





For the six months ended 30 September

2025

HK'000

2024

HK'000

(restated)

Change

Revenue

554,336

527,309

+5%

Profit for the Period

1,211,274

95,656

+1,166%

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

1,218,089

97,079

+1,155%

Basic earnings per share (HK cents)

- Basic

- Diluted



131.3

130.9



10.5

10.5



+1,150%

+1,147%



HONG KONG SAR - – Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited ("Yeebo" or the "Company", stock code: 259, which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group") announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 (the "Period").



The Group achieved a consolidated revenue of HK$554.3 million for the Period, representing an increase of 5.1% as compared to that for the corresponding period of last year. The Group's products can be categorized into such main types as Liquid Crystal Displays ("LCDs"), Liquid Crystal Display modules ("LCMs"), Capacitive Touch Panel modules ("CTPs") and Thin Film Transistor modules ("TFTs"). During the Period, revenue from the sales of LCDs, LCMs, CTPs and TFTs were HK$88.1 million, HK$181.9 million, HK$182.6 million and HK$72.0 million, respectively.



The Group is dedicated to developing products that meet market demands while expanding its customer base to ensure sustained sales growth. To support this goal, the Group is continually improving various aspects of its operations, including its CTP-related equipment, to address the growing demand for CTPs applications, which are increasingly contributing to the Group's revenue. The proportion of CTPs sales in total revenue increased from 24.1% in the first half of FY2024/25 to 32.9% during the Period. Meanwhile, amid the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") compute market, the Group is actively expanding its AI compute and related businesses, which hold significant long-term potential.



Gross profit was approximately HK$64.6 million while the gross profit margin adjusted to 11.7% for the Period due to the high fixed costs associated with the early development stage of the AI compute and related businesses. Profit attributable to owners of the Company surged to approximately HK$1,218.1 million. The rise in net profit was primarily due to the gain from fair value changes of the financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. Basic earnings per share were HK131.3 cents. The board of directors ("Board") has resolved not to recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the Period.



Commenting on the interim results of the Group, Mr. Fang Yan Tak, Douglas, Chairman of Yeebo, said, "The Period under review presented a complex global landscape marked by persistent geopolitical tensions, heightened competitive pressures, and evolving trade policies. Despite these challenges, we demonstrated resilience and agility, delivering solid results and reinforcing our commitment to sustainable long-term value creation. In particular, our AI compute and related businesses are well positioned to play a pivotal role in China's rapidly evolving and expanding AI market. We continue to intensify our efforts in AI compute and related businesses, leverage the continuously evolving opportunities in the AI compute market, and solidify our commitment to this sector."



The Group's AI compute and related businesses, operated under Suanova Technology Limited ("Suanova"), continued to consolidate its leadership position within China's, in particular Shanghai's, rapidly expanding AI ecosystem. During the Period, Suanova had put together a highly skilled and experienced team with a proven track record, capable of delivering GPU cluster solutions ranging from small-scale private deployments to large-scale public cloud environments comprising hundreds of 8-card servers. Suanova also successfully launched "Harvest 1," one of China's first domestic GPU-only clusters based on the MetaX C500 cards. This cluster completed large-scale training tasks involving more than 1800+ GPU cards and maintained stable and uninterrupted performance for over six months. "Harvest 1" is currently one of China's leading cohost public cloud facilities. Furthermore, Suanova has played a pivotal role and led in integrating China's leading AI ecosystem, from hardware to software and finally to industry-specific applications, providing its customers the complete AI infrastructure stack solution.



To strengthen the Group's commitment to the AI compute and related sector, the Group has undertaken several strategic investments in the PRC during the Period. These included an investment of RMB100 million to acquire approximately 3.3% of its equity interests in Yunhe Zhiwang (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd., RMB20 million to acquire approximately 5.2% of its equity interests in MemTensor (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd., and RMB10 million to acquire approximately 10% of its equity interests in Shanghai Xiangfeng Technology Co., Ltd.



About the investment in an associate, Suzhou QingYue Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. ("Suzhou QingYue") which shares are listed on The Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Group's share of the loss of Suzhou QingYue amounted to approximately HK$17.7 million for the Period. As at 30 September 2025, the Group held 126,345,600 shares, representing 28.08%, in Suzhou QingYue with a market value of HK$1.3 billion.



As at 30 September 2025, the Group held 117,442,410 shares of Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Company Ltd. which shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, with a fair value of approximately HK$3.9 billion, which is accounted for as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss.



Mr. Fang Yan Tak, Douglas, Chairman of Yeebo, concluded, "Looking ahead, we will persist in optimising our product portfolio, improving production efficiency, and refining our customer structure to sustain our market share in the displays market while exploring new applications for our products across various industries. As global AI adoption accelerates across industries - from autonomous systems to generative technologies - the market demand for advanced computing infrastructure will continue to surge. We will invest in and collaborate with technology companies that have the greatest growth potential to create synergies. We are committed to investing in and collaborating with technology companies that possess the greatest growth potential, thereby fostering strategic synergies. Leveraging our proven capabilities, strategic investments, and robust ecosystem partnerships, we are poised to capture these opportunities, drive innovation, and reinforce our leadership in this transformative sector. We are confident in our ability to deliver sustainable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders."



The Company's core business spans flat panel displays, OLED technologies and capacitors, serving a broad spectrum of industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Yeebo operates its manufacturing operations primarily in the Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, supporting a global sales network that ensures localized service and support for its international clientele.



In alignment with its long-term strategic vision, Yeebo is leveraging its robust operational foundation to expand into the AI compute and related sectors. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement, with the objective of positioning Yeebo as a leading and influential participant in the rapidly evolving AI industry across mainland China and Hong Kong.





