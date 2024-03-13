|
Yeebo Announces the Disposal of 20.02% of the Equity Interests of Nantong Jianghai at a Consideration of RMB3,232 Million
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2024 – Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited ("Yeebo" or the "Company", stock code: 259, which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group") announces that the Group has entered into the Share Purchase Agreement with Zhejiang Construction Investment Group Company Limited ("Zhejiang Construction Investment"), a state-owned enterprise, through its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, Billion Power Investment Limited. The Group agrees to sell 20.02% of the total issued share capital of Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd. ("Nantong Jianghai") to Zhejiang Construction Investment at a consideration of RMB3,232,470,000, representing a price of RMB19 per share. The sale consideration shall be paid in cash by Zhejiang Construction Investment.
About Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited
Founded in 1988, Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited is a diversified electronic component company, with a wide range of business interests in flat panel display, OLED and capacitor. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the manufacturing activities largely reside in Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces. With a global sales footprint, Yeebo is able to serve its global customers on a local basis.
