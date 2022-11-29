Yext Adds Support for New Google Pickup and Delivery Options

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced the addition of new functionality that will allow restaurant brands to manage pickup and delivery options on their Google Business Profiles.

Google Place Actions are featured prominently on knowledge panels and allow users to place orders through third-party services or a restaurant’s website. Profiles without these options display text that reads "may offer delivery” and "may offer pickup.” Adding Place Action links gives consumers greater assurance when ordering from a restaurant, and may also improve a location’s rank in organic search results.

"We are committed to continually improving our publisher integrations, " said Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer at Yext. "Consumers are increasingly likely to opt for delivery or takeout options when they browse through a list of restaurants online. With Yext, any restaurant brand can now leverage Google Place Actions on their listings to increase engagement, drive more business, and improve the overall digital customer experience.”

Yext syncs critical business information to more than 100 million location listings and pushes over a billion updates annually across the industry’s largest network of direct integration partners, which includes platforms like Google, Amazon Alexa, Apple Maps, Facebook, and many others. Added support for Google Place Actions is the latest example of continued innovation that has propelled Yext to the top of G2’s Local Listings Management category for nine consecutive quarters.

Read more about the integration updates and explore Yext’s award-winning Location Listings solution here.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

