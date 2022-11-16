Yext Introduces Listings Verifier, New Publishers, Point-in-time Backups, and More in Fall ’22 Release

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced the availability of its Fall '22 Release for early access.

Organizations can take advantage of Fall Release features to more efficiently create, manage, and optimize a wide range of digital experiences. Some updates improve the overall user and admin experience, whereas others, like new Publishers and Connectors, demonstrate the company’s commitment to offering a composable, extensible platform that can integrate seamlessly with a customer’s existing tech stack.

"With each seasonal release, we launch new, innovative features and make significant enhancements to established parts of our platform,” said Maxwell Shaw, SVP of Product Management at Yext. "This Fall release has blockbuster features like Listings Verifier and Point-in-time Backups that will transform how customers use some of our most popular products. The Equinox Algorithm Update and new additions to our Publisher Network and Connectors framework will empower organizations to mobilize their content and build even better digital experiences.”

The Fall '22 Release includes the following features:

Organizations now have unparalleled visibility into the accuracy of their listings with the all-new Listings Verifier. Yext Listings customers can measure Listings Accuracy in Report Builder and view field-by-field comparisons to confirm that the information on a listing matches content stored in the Yext Knowledge Graph.





Twitter and Instagram have been added to the Yext Publisher Network for social posting. This broadens the industry's largest network of 250+ direct integration partners and gives Yext Listings customers the ability to promote new content, deliver valuable updates, and drive user engagement across key social media platforms.





Yext customers can engage with in-platform notifications to quickly take action on content suggestions, approval requests, newly created entities, and more. Users can review outstanding tasks and create or manage custom Notifications in a dedicated interface accessible from any part of the platform.





Yext's expansive library of Data Connectors gives customers an easy way to extract, transform, and load both structured and unstructured content into the Yext Knowledge Graph. The Fall Release adds Google Business Profile, Storyblok, Wistia, and WooCommerce as native sources to the Connectors framework and also introduces support for File Uploads.





Customers can now easily view and deploy previous versions of their Yext Pages with Point-in-time Backups. This will help users improve and iterate on their SEO-optimized landing pages with confidence, and will prove invaluable in time-sensitive scenarios where organizations need to quickly revert to an older version of their website.





Customers can now easily view and deploy previous versions of their Yext Pages with Point-in-time Backups. This will help users improve and iterate on their SEO-optimized landing pages with confidence, and will prove invaluable in time-sensitive scenarios where organizations need to quickly revert to an older version of their website. Equinox Algorithm Update: With the Equinox algorithm update, administrators have access to Test Search Enhancements, Query Suggestions 2.0, and faster model deployments. This update also makes basic functionality for Yext Search available in over 240 global languages. Advanced features like Clustering are now available in Spanish, French, German, and Japanese.

*Early access features are only supported on select publishers.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

