You'll Never Guess the Best-Performing Stock in the Nasdaq-100 Last Quarter. Is It Still a Buy?

With the surge in tech stocks this year, it may be surprising that the best-performing stock in the tech-heavy Nasdaq -100 index last quarter wasn't a chipmaker or software company riding the artificial intelligence (AI) wave. It was PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL).The stock of the fintech company surged 34.5% in the quarter, marking its best quarterly performance since 2020. The company's strong performance comes amid signs that the turnaround plan CEO Alex Chriss enacted is starting to take hold.Can the stock's momentum continue?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool