|
17.08.2023 22:05:00
Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.605 Per Share
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.605 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed September 8, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2023.
Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of over 56,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories under the company’s concepts – KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill. The Company's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands are global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-style food, and pizza categories, respectively. The Habit Burger Grill is a fast casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2023, the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands were ranked in the top five of Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises Ranking. In addition, in 2023 YUM! Brands was included on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity; and Newsweek’s lists recognizing America’s Most Responsible Companies, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, the Company was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America.
Category: Financial
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817523227/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu YUM! Brands Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier YUM! Brands-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes YUM! Brands-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
04.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel YUM! Brands-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe YUM! Brands-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.23
|Ausblick: YUM! Brands legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel YUM! Brands-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen YUM! Brands-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.23
|S&P 500-Wert YUM! Brands-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in YUM! Brands abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: YUM! Brands stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.23
|Here's How Much $100 Invested In Yum Brands 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today (Benzinga)
|
14.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel YUM! Brands-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in YUM! Brands abgeworfen (finanzen.at)