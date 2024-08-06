06.08.2024 13:09:26

Yum! Brands Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $367 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $418 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $1.763 billion from $1.687 billion last year.

Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $367 Mln. vs. $418 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.28 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.763 Bln vs. $1.687 Bln last year.

