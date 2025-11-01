Zeekr Group October Delivery Up 9.8%

(RTTNews) - ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd (ZK) announced that it delivered a total of 61,636 vehicles across its Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands in October 2025, representing a 9.8% growth year-over-year and 20.5% increase compared to prior month.

Specifically, the Zeekr brand delivered 21,423 vehicles, while Lynk & Co delivered 40,213 vehicles, with the support of over 2.15 million cumulative users.