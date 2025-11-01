ZEEKR Aktie
WKN DE: A4ZZZZ / ISIN: US98923K1034
|
01.11.2025 12:43:10
Zeekr Group October Delivery Up 9.8%
(RTTNews) - ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd (ZK) announced that it delivered a total of 61,636 vehicles across its Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands in October 2025, representing a 9.8% growth year-over-year and 20.5% increase compared to prior month.
Specifically, the Zeekr brand delivered 21,423 vehicles, while Lynk & Co delivered 40,213 vehicles, with the support of over 2.15 million cumulative users.
