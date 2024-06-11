Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. Q1 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. (ZK) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled -RMB2.014 billion, or -RMB1.01 per share. This compares with -RMB2.394 billion, or -RMB1.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -RMB2.011 billion or -RMB1.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 71.0% to RMB14.736 billion from RMB8.620 billion last year.

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -RMB2.014 Bln. vs. -RMB2.394 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -RMB1.01 vs. -RMB1.20 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB14.736 Bln vs. RMB8.620 Bln last year.