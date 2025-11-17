Zeekr Intelligent Technology Q3 Net Loss Narrows On Higher Deliveries

(RTTNews) - ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. (ZK), a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, reported narrower net loss for the third quarter from last year, with higher vehicle deliveries.

The net loss attributable to shareholders of Zeekr Group came down to RMB 803 million or $113 million from loss of RMB 2.11 billion last year.

For the latest period, the company's loss per share came down to RMB 0.31 or $0.04 per share from a loss of RMB 0.83 per share a year ago.

The firm's net loss per ADS attributed to shareholders declined to RMB 3.12 or $0.44 per share from loss of RMB 8.28 per share a year ago.

Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders was RMB 761 million or $107 million, compared to loss of RMB 2.07 million in the prior year.

For the latest period, adjusted net loss per share were RMB0.30 or $0.04, compared to loss of RMB 0.81 a year ago.

The firm's adjusted net loss per ADS attributed to shareholders of the company were RMB 2.96 or $0.42 per share, a decrease from loss of RMB 8.10 per share a earlier year.

The EV company's total revenues were RMB 31.56 billion or $4.43 billion, an increase of 9.1% from RMB28.92 billion for the comparable period last year.

Total vehicle deliveries were 140,195 units for the third quarter, a 12.5% year-over-year increase. The Zeekr brand delivered 52,860 vehicles.

On the overnight trading, Zeekr's shares are trading at 0.55% or 0.15 cents higher at $27.59.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.