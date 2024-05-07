Zeta Global Surges In Premarket On Upbeat Quarterly Results, Increased Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA), a data-driven marketing technology company, were rising more than 18 percent in pre-market on Tuesday to $15.25 after reporting upbeat first-quarter results. The company also raised its second-quarter as well as full-year revenue outlook.

Zeta posted a loss of $39.57 million or $0.23 per share for the first quarter, narrower than $56.96 million or $0.38 per share loss in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue increased 24 percent year on year to $194.95 million.

Looking ahead, Zeta now expects revenue in the range of $895 million - $905 million for the full year, up from the previous outlook of $870 million - $880 million.

For the second quarter, revenue outlook has been raised to $210 million to $214 million, up $8 million at the midpoint from the prior guidance of $204 million.

Zeta shares had closed at $13.00, up 1.4 percent on Monday. The stock has been trading in the range of $7.24 - $13.11 in the last 1 year.