Zevra Therapeutics Aktie

Zevra Therapeutics ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QLX7 / ISIN: US4884452065

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13.11.2026 13:31:17

Zevra Shares Fall As EU Panel Issues Negative Opinion On Arimoclomol

(RTTNews) - Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a negative opinion on its application for arimoclomol to treat Neimann-Pick disease type C. Neimann-Pick disease type C (NPC), a rare and progressive neurological disorder affecting approximately 1,000 people in Europe.

The European Commission is expected to make the final decision on the marketing authorization application within 67 days. The CHMP opinion is a setback for Zevra's efforts to expand access to arimoclomol in Europe, but the final regulatory decision is still pending.

The application was supported by the Phase 2/3 NPC 002 trial, in which arimoclomol, used with miglustat, reduced disease progression compared with placebo over 12 months. Zevra also cited long-term extension data showing that the treatment effect was sustained over several years.

Meanwhile, the company said it will continue providing arimoclomol to eligible patients already receiving the treatment through its global Expanded Access Program, subject to regulatory requirements and coordination with national authorities.

ZVRA has traded between $8.01 and $15.03 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $11.16, down 5.82%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $10.31, down 7.61%.

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