04.03.2024 14:13:38

Zevra Therapeutics Says FDA Extends NDA Review Period For Arimoclomol

(RTTNews) - Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) announced Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period for the New Drug Application (NDA) for arimoclomol, an investigational orally delivered, first-in-class treatment for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC).

In addition, the FDA has set a new Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of September 21, 2024, and has re-affirmed its intent to present the resubmission for discussion at an advisory committee meeting to be scheduled.

As part of the ongoing review, Zevra received notification from the FDA that it required more time to review the additional analyses provided by the Company in responses to recent information requests generated from the FDA's review.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KemPharm Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KemPharm Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KemPharm Inc Registered Shs 5,65 5,61% KemPharm Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Märkte in Fernost uneinig
Am Dienstag tendieren die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen