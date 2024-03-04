|
04.03.2024 14:13:38
Zevra Therapeutics Says FDA Extends NDA Review Period For Arimoclomol
(RTTNews) - Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) announced Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period for the New Drug Application (NDA) for arimoclomol, an investigational orally delivered, first-in-class treatment for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC).
In addition, the FDA has set a new Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of September 21, 2024, and has re-affirmed its intent to present the resubmission for discussion at an advisory committee meeting to be scheduled.
As part of the ongoing review, Zevra received notification from the FDA that it required more time to review the additional analyses provided by the Company in responses to recent information requests generated from the FDA's review.
