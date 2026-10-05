Zorronet Signs 24-month Framework With Team-Netcom

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Zorronet Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. (HLSQ), signed a 24-month framework subcontracting agreement with Team-Netcom Ltd., a subsidiary of Malam Team Ltd., one of Israel's five largest IT services groups. Under the agreement, Malam will use Zorronet's AI-powered security orchestration technology as a preferred vendor for customer projects across Israel.

Team-Netcom will manage project delivery and system integration, while Zorronet provides AI technology that connects existing cameras and security systems to analyze events and coordinate responses in real time. Malam-Team Group's 5,700 specialists will help deploy the technology across larger customer projects without replacing existing infrastructure. Zorronet's solutions will mainly be offered through SaaS, with on-premises options, while Malam handles implementation and first-line support and Zorronet provides engineering support.

On the NYSE, the shares for Tessera were trading 10.72% higher at $0.3986