ZTE Aktie
WKN DE: A0M4ZP / ISIN: CNE1000004Y2
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22.10.2026 04:30:11
ZTE Launches M8000 Intelligent Computing Micro-Module Data Center, New-Gen AIDC IT POD Solution for Global Deployment
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SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2026 – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions. ZTE has officially launched the new-generation integrated IT POD solution, ZXEDC M8000 Intelligent Computing Micro-Module, at Data Center World Asia, Asia's premier data center event. Addressing industry pain points driven by the AI computing boom, soaring rack power density, uncertain business iteration, and the transition from air cooling to liquid cooling-the solution delivers a high-density, scalable and evolvable intelligent computing foundation for data center clients worldwide.
The M8000 integrates enclosed cold aisle, liquid-cooled racks, network racks, coldplate liquid cooling CDU, secondary-side piping, high-voltage DC, intelligent busbars, thin-sheet air wall, monitoring, lighting, cabling and fire linkage into one unified solution. It supports high-density deployment of AI servers, flexible power distribution, switchable air/liquid cooling and scalable capacity. Compatible with general-purpose and AI computing hybrid deployment, it enables one-time deployment with long-term evolution.
Flexible Cooling and Power, Low Carbon — Adopting an air-and-liquid shared-source architecture, the CDU pairs with thin-sheet air walls with dual cooling sources for dynamically adjustable air/liquid cooling ratio. The solution maximizes free cooling, delivering a PUE as low as 1.15 across all regions. The 800V HVDC combined with intelligent busbars enables flexible in-row power supply for racks, achieving up to 98% power supply efficiency.
System-Level Liquid Cooling Safety with UL Certification — It is the industry's first solution to obtain UL system-level leak-proof certification. Full-chain leak protection covers CDU, liquid-cooled racks, liquid-cooled servers and switches. Equipped with leak detection and automatic liquid replenishment to mitigate leakage risks.
Intelligent O&M for Cost and Efficiency Optimisation — Unified control of air and liquid cooling, integrated cooling & power management, and automatic optimisation via AI algorithms reduce cooling CLF energy consumption by over 10%. Backed by the iDCIM management platform, it delivers end-to-end visibility of power and cooling systems and simplifies O&M for intelligent computing infrastructure.
Guaranteed Business Reliability — Full-chain liquid cooling safety protection delivers stable operating environments for high-power AI clusters.
Lower Operating Expense — Free cooling coupled with AI optimization cuts energy consumption and reduces PUE.
The ZXEDC M8000 Intelligent Computing Micro Module solution is built for high-density air-liquid hybrid AIDC scenarios, helping customers across Asia Pacific and globally build efficient, reliable and low-carbon AI computing foundations rapidly.
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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ABOUT ZTE:ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global
News Source: ZTE Corporation
22/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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