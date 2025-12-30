30.12.2025 14:15:00

3 Reasons to Buy Ethereum Before January 2026

As I write this (Dec. 27), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is down almost 12% in the past year. Just four months ago, it set a new high of almost $5,000, but for the last two weeks, it has been trading close to $3,000. Given that analysts at VanEck predict Ethereum could reach $11,800 by 2030, that might make today's price an appealing entry point. Image source: Getty Images.Here are three reasons to consider buying Ethereum before its price rallies again.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1731
-0,0017
-0,14
Japanischer Yen
183,9715
0,2815
0,15
Britische Pfund
0,8728
0,0005
0,06
Schweizer Franken
0,9313
0,0011
0,12
Hongkong-Dollar
9,13
-0,0101
-0,11
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:46 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
15:33 2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
30.12.25 2025: So schnitten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr ab
28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen