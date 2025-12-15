|
15.12.2025 22:19:23
3 Reasons Why Ethereum Plunged 5% Today
The charts are starting to get ugly in the cryptocurrency sector once again.Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been among the more dramatic movers intraday, with its 24-hour decline now amounting to 5.1% as of 4:00 p.m. ET. That move has been enough to push the world's second-largest cryptocurrency back below the $3,000 level, and provide a year-to-date decline for investors, many of whom may not have seen this move coming.Let's dive into three key reasons why Ethereum is plunging today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1752
|
0,0013
|
|
0,11
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,4285
|
-0,4615
|
|
-0,25
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8788
|
0,0011
|
|
0,13
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9357
|
0,0014
|
|
0,15
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1458
|
0,0078
|
|
0,09
