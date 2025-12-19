|
19.12.2025 10:45:00
4 Predictions for Bitcoin in 2026
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) has tumbled about 19% during the past year, leading some investors to wonder where the world's top cryptocurrency is headed in 2026. Is the recent plunge a sign of things to come, or is the crypto poised for a potential turnaround next year?I think there are some good reasons to believe that Bitcoin could march higher in 2026, spurred by increased institutional adoption, federal and state promotion of the cryptocurrency, and other economic factors. Here are four predictions that could be a boon for Bitcoin next year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1716
|
-0,0010
|
|
-0,09
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,6117
|
2,2117
|
|
1,21
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8752
|
-0,0011
|
|
-0,12
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9315
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1152
|
-0,0094
|
|
-0,10
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- ATX beendet Handel auf Rekordhoch -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten zum Wochenende Gewinne. Die Wall Street legte kräftig zu. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach oben.