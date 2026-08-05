05.08.2026 12:30:00

Better Buy: iShares Bitcoin ETF vs. Morgan Stanley Bitcoin ETF

At the end of the second quarter, there were nearly 5,300 exchange-traded products, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), listed in the U.S. In a densely populated universe like that, there's bound to be what industry experts and insiders dub "copycat" or "me too" products.That's ETF speak for products with different branding that perform essentially the same function. Advisors and investors aren't bothered by the existence of copycat ETFs. As just one example, the three largest ETFs each track the S&P 500, with the only differences between these funds being branding and annual expense ratios.These two Bitcoin ETFs are similar, but investors need to look closely. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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