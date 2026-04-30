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30.04.2026 13:00:00
Better Buy in 2026: Bitcoin or Gold? The Answer Is Crystal Clear.
Gold is a popular hedge against political and economic turmoil because it is a globally recognized store of value. It's held by governments and even central banks all over the world, so investors feel safe parking their money in the precious metal when they see trouble on the horizon.Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is a cryptocurrency that many investors also view as a store of value because of its fixed supply and decentralized structure. Some investors have even likened it to a digital version of gold, but that thesis crumbled in 2025 when it significantly underperformed the shiny yellow metal.The first few months of 2026 have provided further evidence that one of these assets is a much better buy than the other in the face of geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, and soaring government spending. Read on.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,172
|
-0,0017
|
|
-0,14
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,17
|
0,3900
|
|
0,21
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8636
|
0,0010
|
|
0,12
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9165
|
0,0003
|
|
0,03
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1823
|
-0,0063
|
|
-0,07