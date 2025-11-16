|
16.11.2025 13:43:00
Better Crypto Buy: Ethereum vs. Solana
Over the past decade, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies in the world. Over that time period, it is up a head-spinning 120,000%.But there are now a growing number of highly regarded Ethereum challengers, and one of the best is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). So which is the better investment right now: the entrenched market incumbent (Ethereum) or the upstart rival (Solana)?Based on past performance, Ethereum would appear to have the advantage over Solana. Its track record over the past five years is particularly impressive. In 2020, Ethereum skyrocketed by 472%, and then followed that up with an equally stellar 2021, when it soared by 395%. In 2023, Ethereum increased in value by 93%, and followed that up with a robust 46% return in 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
