16.11.2025 23:03:00
Better Stablecoin Buy: PayPal USD vs. Ripple USD
PayPal USD (CRYPTO: PYUSD) and Ripple USD (CRYPTO: RLUSD) aren't the largest stablecoins on the market. As of this writing on Nov. 13, their respective market caps of $3.4 billion and $1.0 billion look like rounding errors next to USDC's (CRYPTO: USDC) $75.5 billion and Tether's (CRYPTO: USDT) $184.0 billion.But they are refreshingly different from the usual big-name stablecoins. Each one comes with a few unique features -- and limitations. So, if you're looking for a lesser-known stablecoin to buy, which one is the better choice right now?First of all, one of these coins may be easier to buy than the other. It depends on which crypto-trading service you're using.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,16
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,20
|Japanischer Yen
|
179,488
|
-0,0920
|
|
-0,05
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8828
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9224
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,05
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0148
|
-0,0198
|
|
-0,22
