26.11.2025 11:15:00

Better Stablecoin Buy: PayPal vs. Ripple (XRP)

There are two up-and-coming stablecoins that are starting to make some noise right now within the $250 billion stablecoin industry: PayPal USD (CRYPTO: PYUSD) and Ripple USD (CRYPTO: RLUSD). Both now rank among the top 10 stablecoins by market cap, and both have an expanding set of potential use cases.So which is the better buy right now?It's important to point out at the outset that "better buy" in this context does not mean "better investment." After all, both PayPal USD and Ripple USD are stablecoins that are pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar. Theoretically, you should also be able to exchange either one for $1 at any time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
