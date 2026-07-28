28.07.2026 14:44:00

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan Thinks Bitcoin Has Finally Hit a Bottom. Here's Why He's Right.

With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down more than 25% for the year, it's no surprise that investors are abandoning the crypto market in droves. They are looking for better opportunities elsewhere and are finding them in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI) and space exploration.But it may be too soon to write off Bitcoin. According to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, Bitcoin is at a turning point right now and could be "substantially higher" by year-end.Admittedly, it's getting harder and harder to make the bull case for Bitcoin. As Hougan points out, there is only one primary use case for Bitcoin these days: as a store of value.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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