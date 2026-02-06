|
06.02.2026 12:00:00
Coinbase Just Confirmed That This Big Risk to Bitcoin Is Real. Here's What to Do About It
A long-term asset like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) can survive a lot of scary headlines about the global economy, geopolitics, or the behavior of its biggest holders. But for investors to have enough confidence to actually hold it long enough to get a solid return, it probably can't survive having its core (and often unstated) assumptions broken.On that note, on Jan. 21, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) said that it would form an independent advisory board focused on quantum computing as it pertains to blockchain security, explicitly saying that blockchains like Bitcoin may need to soon implement new cryptography to stay safe from the future code-breaking risk posed by quantum computers. So if you own or are considering buying Bitcoin, you should treat this as a sign that you need to learn about this big new risk, because it might be existential for the asset.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
