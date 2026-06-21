|
22.06.2026 00:00:00
Could Bitcoin Become the World's Reserve Digital Currency?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is a decentralized and fully electronic peer-to-peer cash system. It allows any two parties in the world to exchange value without an intermediary, which is a breakthrough innovation. With its own fixed-supply cryptocurrency and set inflation rate, this is a new monetary network that is now worth $1.3 trillion.Investors know that the U.S. dollar is the most powerful force in the global economy. But can Bitcoin become the world's reserve digital currency?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1475
|
0,0017
|
|
0,15
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,18
|
0,1900
|
|
0,10
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8679
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9259
|
0,0036
|
|
0,39
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9926
|
0,0126
|
|
0,14
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTag des großen Verfalls: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Wall Street ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zurück, der deutsche Leitindex tendierte leicht nach unten. An der Wall Street findet am Freitag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. In Fernost schlugen die Märkte am Freitag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.