04.08.2026 23:40:55

Crypto Market Today, Aug. 4: Bitcoin Steadies Near $64,000 Despite Ongoing Coldcard Hack

As of early evening on Aug. 4, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 0.9% to $64,267.64, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 0.5% to $1,874.13, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 0.6% to $74.13.Bitcoin rose today on renewed optimism that the Strait of Hormuz may reopen soon. Oil prices fell, and crypto sentiment improved, despite Strategy’s recent Bitcoin sales and investor concern over the Coldcard cold wallet hacks. Circle Internet Group gained almost 5% ahead of tomorrow’s earnings as investors reevaluate the competitive stablecoin environment. Institutional investment into spot Bitcoin ETFs picked up yesterday, with over $170 million in inflows. The majority went to the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, which continues to dominate. A major Italian bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, significantly reduced its Bitcoin ETF position while bolstering its Ethereum ETF position. The bank tripled its holdings in the iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF. Meanwhile, Hashdex announced it will close the Hashdex Bitcoin ETF because it has not attracted enough funds. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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