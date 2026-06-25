25.06.2026 23:56:41

Crypto Market Today, June 25: Crypto Selloff Deepens as Bitcoin Hits Multi-Year Low

As of U.S. market close, June 25, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 2.0% to $59,413.05, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 2.9% to $1,559.52, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) fell 1.5% to $66.26.Bitcoin tumbled below $58,000 this morning — its lowest point since September 2024 — as inflation reached a three-year high. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index rose 4.1% in May, up from 3.8% in April, adding to fears that the Federal Reserve would raise rates and triggering a broad crypto sell-off. Over $898.18 million in crypto liquidations got liquidated in the past 24 hours. Prices recovered slightly in the afternoon, and dip-buying may drive a further recovery, but the risk-off sentiment dominates. Spot Bitcoin ETFs continued to lose funds as institutional investors reduced exposure to riskier assets like crypto. The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF saw $239.30 million in net outflows and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund  shed $120.80 million yesterday. Around $86.10 million followed out of the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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