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30.06.2026 23:59:19
Crypto Market Today, June 30: Bitcoin Slides on Strategy Pivot
As of early evening on June 30, the three large-cap cryptocurrencies had all slipped in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 2.6% to $58,656.11, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) dropped 2.5% to $1,573.66, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) lost 2.4% to $73.50. The cryptocurrency market cap slipped to $2.12 trillion, the lowest its been in close to two years.Bitcoin stayed under pressure as a strong U.S. dollar and pivot from Michael Saylor’s Strategy weighed on the lead cryptocurrency. The Japanese yen reached a 40-year low against the dollar today, and the dollar’s strength is another strain on the struggling asset class. Ethereum remained soft alongside broader crypto weakness, as investors digest last week’s news of cost-cutting and layoffs at the Ethereum Foundation. Heavy outflows from Bitcoin ETFs could signal a worrying shift in cryptocurrency sentiment — institutional conviction, which had remained relatively solid despite the price slump, could be starting to wane. This month saw a record of around $4 billion in outflows from Bitcoin ETFs, with the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF losing about $300 million yesterday alone. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1384
|
-0,0038
|
|
-0,34
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,925
|
-0,7650
|
|
-0,41
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8573
|
-0,0041
|
|
-0,48
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9206
|
-0,0026
|
|
-0,28
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9298
|
-0,0275
|
|
-0,31
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